‘Home Angels’ for the neglected

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Social Justice Department has started ‘Home Angels’, a project to rehabilitate those who are neglected by their families even after they have completed treatment for mental illnesses. A pilot project has started with the support of voluntary organisation at Koilandy in Thrissur. The unit can accommodate up to five people.

The unit will have the support of a caregiver for providing social rehabilitation, said K K Shailaja, Health Minister. The project will help the beneficiaries to rent a house and help to address their healthcare, socialisation, financial dealings, vocation and recreation.

The accommodation will be arranged in buildings owned or supported by local bodies. Recently, the department has rehabilitated five remand prisoners of Government Mental Health Centre in Kozhikode to a private care centre in Wayanad. The government has allocated Rs 1,98,000 for the rehabilitation.