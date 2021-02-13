IFFK silver jubilee quiz draws attention

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Encouraging movie buffs to recollect and re-live their past experiences at the International Film Festival of Kerala, ‘Flashback@25’, a special IFFK silver jubilee quiz, is another major highlight of the current edition. The quiz is prepared by Hari Krishnan J L, a guest lecturer at Sankar Institute of Science, Technology and Management in Kollam.

The quiz consists of 25 questions based on each film festival held in 25 years. About ten copies were prepared and the first copy was given to Beena Paul, Malayalam film editor. “Those who have been regularly participating in the film festival were able to connect with it and also complete the quiz.

However, the quiz was basically made as part of the research process before releasing my book which is based on the history of the International Film Festival of Kerala,” said Hari Krishnan, who is also a regular IFFK delegate.

