STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

IFFK silver jubilee quiz draws attention

The quiz consists of 25 questions based on each film festival held in 25 years.

Published: 13th February 2021 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

Hari Krishnan J L

Hari Krishnan J L

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Encouraging movie buffs to recollect and re-live their past experiences at the International Film Festival of Kerala, ‘Flashback@25’, a special IFFK silver jubilee quiz, is another major highlight of the current edition. The quiz is prepared by Hari Krishnan J L, a guest lecturer at Sankar Institute of Science, Technology and Management in Kollam.

The quiz consists of 25 questions based on each film festival held in 25 years. About ten copies were prepared and the first copy was given to Beena Paul, Malayalam film editor. “Those who have been regularly participating in the film festival were able to connect with it and also complete the quiz.

However, the quiz was basically made as part of the research process before releasing my book which is based on the history of the International Film Festival of Kerala,” said Hari Krishnan, who is also a regular IFFK delegate. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IFFK
India Matters
The need for Ecology first, economy next
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)
Govt working on regulatory mechanism for OTTs: Javadekar
Rashmi Samant (Photo | Special arrangement)
Karnataka's Rashmi Samant elected president of Oxford Student Union
Image for representation (File Photo)
Nod for Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine trials touted as a game-changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp