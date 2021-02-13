Padmanabhaswamy temple seeks time to pay Rs 11.7 crore due to govt

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple has sought more time to reimburse the amount due to the Kerala Government. The temple has to pay Rs 11.7 crore to the government for security and maintenance-related expenses.An affidavit filed by the administration committee chairman in the Supreme Court said the revenue at the temple was badly hit by Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the court has left the decision to the state government. The bench comprising Justices U U Lalit and Indu Malhotra said it would review the compliance of audit-related directions in the temple case verdict later this year.

However, the temple management is apprehensive over the quality of the security equipment installed in the temple by the state government. “Many of the equipment are lying idle or out of use. The automatic folding doors have never been operated. There is lack of clarity over the AMC of some of the devices,” said a source.

In July 2020, the same SC bench had upheld the rights of the Travancore royal family in managing the affairs of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple. It in fact overruled a 2011 Kerala High Court order, which had directed the state government to set up a trust to take control of the management and assets of the temple, and held that the family will continue to have shebait rights.

The turnout of devotees to the temple is low when compared to the previous years due to the Covid situation. It had relaxed the restrictions on devotees’ entry from December 1. Devotees have to adhere to the Covid-19 protocol. The ban on senior citizens was waived and entry was allowed through the four gates. They can register for darshan over the temple website or avail of the spot registration facility at the temple.