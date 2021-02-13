STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Second screening of Lijo’s ‘Churuli’ on Saturday

 The second screening of the Malayalam film ‘Churuli’, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, will be held on Saturday.

Actor Saumya S Kumar clicks the photo of a group of film and TV still photographers, who came for the IFFK at Tagore Theatre. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The second screening of the Malayalam film ‘Churuli’, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, will be held on Saturday. The film will be screened at Kairali theatre at 4pm. Churuli had received positive reviews from delegates and movie buffs during its premiere on Thursday. Though several delegates had turned up to watch the movie, many could not see it due to Covid-19 restrictions. Six films in the ‘International Competition’ category will be screened on Saturday.

 They are the Vietnamese movie ‘Rome’; Azerbaijan movie ‘In Between Dying’, ‘Lonely Rock’ directed by Alejandro Telemaco, Marathi film ‘Sthalpuran’ and ‘Kosa’. Eleven films will be screened in the ‘World Cinema’ category.

They are Jasmila Zbanic’s ‘Quo Vadis, Aida?’, ‘Needle Park Baby’, ‘Another Round’, Nowhere Special’ ,’200 Meters’, ‘9.75 Sentimetrekare’, ‘Saturday Fiction’, ‘Never Gonna Snow Again’, ‘Malu’, ‘The Wasteland’ and ‘Wife of a Spy. Among Malayalam films, ‘Kayattam’, directed by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, ‘Gramavriksathile Kiyil’ directed by K P Kumaran, and ‘Android Kunjappan’ will be screened on Saturday. ‘Charulatha’, by Satyajit Ray, will be screened at 9am at Nila theatre as a tribute to actor Soumitra Chatterjee. 
 

