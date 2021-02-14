Show-cause notice issued for violation of quota norms

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Commissionerate for Persons with Disabilities has issued show-cause notice to the Director of Medical Education and the Director, LBS Centre for Science and Technology, for violating reservation norms as laid down in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

The notice, issued by Commissioner S H Panchapakesan, was on the basis of a complaint from a differently-abled person named Salman Rashid from Malappuram who was denied admission to paramedical course in violation of reservation norms. The Commissioner directed the officials to either provide admission to the student as laid down in the rules or give an explanation to the notice within 15 days of its receipt.

