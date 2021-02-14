STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tender for 6-laning of NH-66 stretch likely by month-end

Land acquisiton for Kazhakootam-Kadampattukonam stretch devpt over

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The tender for the six-laning of 29-km NH-66 stretch from Kazhakootam to Kadampattukonam on the Kollam-Thiruvananthapuram border is likely to be floated by the end of this month.According to the National Highways Authority of India, the land acquisition for NH development has been completed while the disbursal of compensation to land owners will start immediately. Earlier, the NHAI had planned to float the tender by the first week of February. However, the delay in land acquisition in certain places prompted the NHAI to postpone the tender proceedings. 

“Except the land adjacent to Thiruvarattukavu temple near Attingal through which the bypass is aligned, the land acquisition process has been competed. The 3(D) notification was also issued earlier. The disbursal of compensation will begin soon and the tender for selecting the contractor is likely to take place by this month end. The proceedings for the floating the tender has begun. We hope to start the construction process in three to four months,” said NHAI project director P Pradeep. 

The stretch will be developed as per the standards of Indian Road Congress and will be constructed on Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC) model. Once this road is widened, the stretch from Kollam border to Thiruvananthapuram city will be free of traffic congestion. The stretch has been aligned in such a way that it does not enter Attingal town which is a major traffic bottleneck in the northern part of Thiruvananthapuram.  

The 3(A) notification was issued to announce the plan to acquire around 93 hectares in January last year. As per the agreement with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the 526-km national highway stretch from Thalappady to Kazhakoottam will be widened to 45 metres. However, it will be  divided into 13 stretches, including  the 29-km Kazhakoottam-Kadampattukonam stretch. 

The remaining stretches are 39-km Thalapady-Chengala stretch, 37km Chengala-Neeleshwaram RoB, 40-km Perole-Thalipparamba stretch, 36-km Thalipparamba-Muzhappilangadu stretch, 39km Azhiyur-Vengalam stretch, 53-km Ramanattukara-Kuttippuram stretch, 24-km Kuttippuram-Kappirikkad stretch, 89-km Kappirikkad-Edappally stretch, 38 km Thuravoor-Paravoor stretch, 38-km Paravoor-Kottankulangara stretch, 32-km Kottankulangara-Kollam bypass stretch and 32-km Kollam bypass stretch and 32-km Kollam bypass-Kadampattukonam stretch. 

