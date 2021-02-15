15 projects to be inaugurated at MCH on Wednesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister K K Shailaja will inaugurate 15 completed projects worth Rs 33 crore at the Medical College Hospital here on Wednesday as part of government’s efforts to spruce up facilities for the patients and bystanders.

These projects comprise renovation of Mrithasanjeevani office (Rs 30 lakh), installation of oxygen and central suction supplying pipes near 350 beds in wards (43 lakh), newly built Ward 28 with 72 beds (2.25 crore), top two floors of the SAT Hospital (17 crore), endocrinology ward (1.7 crore), double-enhanced liquid medical oxygen storage (22 lakh), exam hall of College of Pharmaceutical Science (Rs 1 crore) etc.

Apart from this state-of-the art pharmacy store and counter, IHDB pharmacy, centralised laboratory, medical gastro department laboratory and MLT classrooms, PIPMS hostel and waiting area in the multi-speciality block have also been completed. These works were carried out parallel to the construction in progress as part of the Rs 714 crore master plan.