STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

CM Pinarayi Vijayan to launch rejuvenated Akkulam-Kollam waterway

Pinarayi will travel on board the solar-powered boat from Veli to Kadinamkulam

Published: 15th February 2021 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will on Monday formally launch the Akkulam - Kollam waterway. He will dedicate the waterway to the public by travelling on board the 24 seater solar-powered safari boat, procured by Kochi airport  for the tourism department, through the rejuvenated 11 km of the backwaters from Veli to Kadinamkulam. Water Resources Minister K Krishnankutty, Shashi Tharoor, MP, and Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran are scheduled to attend.

The project is part of the 100-day programme of the LDF government. The stretch is part of the 590 km- long West Coast Canal (WCC) from Kovalam in the state capital to Neeleshwar in Kasaragod district. Authorities said the journey along the West Coast Canal which passes through the hinterland  will give tourism a fillip.

Trial run of solar-powered boat ahead of the inauguration of the service and Akkulam-Kollam waterway at Veli in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday

Meanwhile, the solar boat which cost around `90 lakh to the state exchequer had arrived at the Veli Boat Club of Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) last Wednesday. “We did extensive trial runs to ensure that there are no disruptions during the inauguration. This is a prestigious project and the waterway was made navigable during the past five years,” said an officer associated with the project. The trial run will be held .

The  solar boat which is 15.3 metres-long and 2.93 metres-wide, with a height of 3.84 metres, can cruise with ease in areas which have a depth of at least one metre. The tourism authorities had got Cusat to design the boat while complying with the specifications of the Directorate of Ports. The trial run to be conducted from Chackai to Kadinamkulam under the supervision of Kerala Waterways and Infrastructure Ltd (KWIL) --  the special purpose vehicle(SPV) created by the government for the rejuvenation of the inland waterways —and the coastal and inland navigation department will be held  over the next couple of days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Rescue work continues at Tapovan, 25 people still missing
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp