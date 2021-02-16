STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Pinarayi Vijayan presents National Bal Shree awards

 Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presented the National Bal Shree awards to M Madhurima, S Ananthan and K Prajwal at Cliff House on Monday.

Published: 16th February 2021 06:36 AM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presented the National Bal Shree awards to M Madhurima, S Ananthan and K Prajwal at Cliff House on Monday. Madhurima won the award for creative performance, Ananthan for arts, and Prajwal for science. Madhurima is the only girl from the state to win this award this year. Bal Shree awards are the highest honour given to children aged between 10 and 16 by the country. 

Madhurima donated a portion of the award money to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) during the function. The Kerala State Jawahar Bala Bhavan was tasked with distributing the Bal Shree awards presented by the Central government in New Delhi in the wake of the pandemic. No one from the state received a prize in the creative writing category this year. 

Children from different states competed in the primary, zonal, and national competitions and the winners of each category were selected for the next round, the final winners were selected in the competitions held for four days at the National Bal Bhavan, New Delhi. 

The winners are presented with a certificate, memento, and Indira Vikas citation worth RS 15,000.V K Prasanth, MLA; Jawahar Bala Bhavan principal S Malini, Bala Bhavan executive officer G Mathunni Panicker and parents of the award-winning children were also present.

Comments

