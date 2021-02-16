Kerala Bank launches ATM demo vans

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Bank has launched ATM demonstration vans to promote digital transactions. Nabard has sanctioned 10 vans for the Kerala Bank from its financial inclusion fund. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran addressed the virtual launch.

Cooperation Secretary Mini Antony and Registrar of Cooperative Societies Geromic George flagged off the two vans which have become operational. The Kerala Bank’s project brochure was released by Mini Antony by handing over a copy to Nabard chief general manager P Balachandran. NABARD chief general managers V Selvarajan and K C Sahadevan and CEO P S Rajan attended.