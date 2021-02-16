Public can use KSRTC petrol pump

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC has signed an MoU with the Indian Oil Corporation to allow public access to it petrol pumps to be set up in 67 bus stations. Hitherto only KSRTC buses were allowed to refill fuel from the petrol pumps. The new decision was taken as part of efforts to boost the non-ticket revenue of the corporation.

The revenue from the sale of fuel, cafeteria and restrooms will be divided among the two stakeholders. It’s expected that a profit of `70 crore can be obtained in a year from all the pumps.The inauguration of the newly constructed KSRTC shopping complex in Pathanamthitta bus station will be inaugurated by Transport Minister A K Saseendran on Tuesday.