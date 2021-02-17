STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBSE told to allow students exam centres of their choice

Hence, the CBSE regional officer should take steps to approve new centres for students who seek a change in centre, it  said.

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has asked the CBSE Kerala regional office to allow students - who request change in exam centres - to appear for exams in centres of their choice.The commission ordered that the centres allotted should be closer to their residences of the students or those opted by them.

Commission member K Naseer said the decision was taken considering the convenience of students who would be coming from other states or countries to appear for the examinations amid the pandemic. The commission also said the rights of students to appear for examinations should not be curtailed not because of their own reasons.

