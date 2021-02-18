Backdoor postings: Stir continues to rock Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Protests over allegations of ‘backdoor’ appointments in government service continue to rock the capital city. Activists of Kerala Students Union (KSU) and Yuva Morcha took out protest marches to the office of Public Service Commission and Secretariat, respectively, on Tuesday.Tension prevailed after the police blocked a march taken out by KSU activists, who were staging protests in front of the PSC head office at Pattom.

The police tightened the cordon and forcefully removed the protestors who tried to march into the PSC office.Yuva Morcha activists clashed with the police after they were stopped from barging into the Secretariat compound. When the organisation’s state leaders were addressing its workers, a section of agitators ran towards the police barricade. Following this, the police used water cannons to disperse the protestors.

Meanwhile, the civil police officer rank holders, who have been staging protests in front of the Secretariat, took out a march carrying coffins on their shoulders. They, along with the Last Grade Service Rank holders Association, have been holding agitation in front of the Secretariat demanding an end to regularisation of contract staff as well as extension of the validity of the rank lists.

The Youth Congress has also intensified its stir against the alleged backdoor appointments. Former chief minister Oommen Chandy visited MLAs Shafi Parambil and K S Sabarinathan, who have been protesting against the government in front of the Secretariat.