Capitalt’s Covid death toll crosses 800-mark

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Covid death toll in the district crossed the 800-mark on Wednesday. With the confirmation of four more Covid-related deaths on the day, the total number of persons succumbed to the infection in the district rose to 892.

Meanwhile, 344 people tested positive for Covid, while 479 recovered. Of the newly-infected, 251 contracted the virus through local transmission. the new patients also include one health worker. The district currently has 4,110 active cases. As many as 1,703 people are newly placed under observation in the .