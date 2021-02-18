STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Command Centre to be relaunched in 4 months 

The Rs 94 crore-Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) will be launched for the second time in four months.

Published: 18th February 2021 05:25 AM

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Rs 94 crore-Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) will be launched for the second time in four months. Owing to stiff resistance from the staff unions at the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the SCTL was initially unable to launch the project which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in December 2020. 

The SCTL had identified the Janasevnana Kendram at the Corporation main office for the setting up the ICCC. This triggered widespread resistance among the staff association. “We sourced the work in December. Because of the dispute, the contractor was unable to launch the work for the last four months. The prime minister will be launching the technical base of the ICCC project on Friday. The centre has directed us to launch the project and not delay any further,” said an official of the SCTL.  

The official added that the Corporation main office is the ideal location for establishing ICCC as the centre would be handling all sensitive details concerning citizens. “Unlike other IT projects, the operation and maintenance would be recurring. Normally, after a few years, the authorities fail to maintain IT projects. ICCC would act as a common action point during emergency situations like floods and the pandemic,” the official added. 

Mayor Arya Rajendran on Wednesday held meetings with the members of the staff associations. “They have no objections against the project. They want us to explore other spaces within the Corporation main office premises for setting up the facility. If we fail to get a suitable spot they will not come up with further resistance. The matter is settled,” said Arya Rajendran. 

The control rooms or War Room at the ICCC would act as a single point of coordinated action and decision making among various agencies like police, civil supplies, revenue, health and fire fighting. “It is a futuristic project and we hope the civic body would utilise the facility to its full extent as the scope is huge. This digital platform is expected to bridge the gap between the citizens and the administration of the civic body. Citizens would be able to raise a complaint and the department heads would be able to track and is expected to enhance the efficiency of the system,” said an official of SCTL.
 

