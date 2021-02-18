STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kumaranasan’s sculpture unveiled at Thonnakkal

Published: 18th February 2021 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Adoor Goplakrishnan at the inaugural of Kumaranasan’s sculpture that was unveiled at Thonnakkal. Chief Minister inaugurated the event via video -conferencingon Tuesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Poet Kumaranasan has contributed immensely to shaping the revolutionary framework of Kerala, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan while inaugurating the poet’s sculpture designed by Kanayi Kunhiraman at Kumaranasan Memorial at Thonnakkal, near here on Tuesday. He said that it is an achievement to inaugurate it on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the poet’s settling down with his family at Thonnakkal. 

The Chief Minister said that such memorials of great change-makers are a sacred inspiration. He also said the sculpture of Asan, as the poet is fondly called, is as sacred to Kerala as Shakespeare is to Britishers.

“Thonnakkal was selected as the ideal location for offering a tribute to Asan by EMS Namboodirpad decades ago. It was probably the first time a government took over the conservation of a poet’s house in the state for posterity,” said the CM.The sculpture is only the first installment at Kumaranasan Memorial. More sculptures depicting his poems are in the pipeline. These sculptures are expected to be completed in another three months.

