PM Modi to inaugurate water treatment plant in Aruvikkara

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 75mld water treatment plant in Aruvikkara via video conference on the Corporation premises at 4:30pm on Friday. The plant was set up by the Kerala Water Authority with financial assistance from the Centre and state government and the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation under Amrut project. The function will be presided by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The plant will benefit all eight zones of the city’s water supply project. The construction of the plant which was contracted at `56.89 crore was completed in 15 months. Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs; Rajkumar Singh, Union Minister of State for Power; A C Moideen, Minister for Local Self-Government; K Krishnankutty, Minister for Water Resources; G Sudhakaran, Minister for Public Works; Kadakampally Surendran, Minister for Co-operation and Devaswom; Mayor Arya Rajendran, various MPs and MLAs will attend the event.