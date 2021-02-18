Pre-incubation facility for IT firms launched

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has launched ‘Keystone’, a new 62,500 sqft prefabricated incubation facility in Technopark phase-III for setting up office spaces for IT/ITES companies. With 800 seats spread across two floors, the facility has centrally air-conditioned plug-and-play office spaces. The spaces are equipped with meeting rooms, conference rooms, a cafeteria, Fire Alarm and Fire Protection systems, 100 percent power backup and building management system for efficient operations. A majority of the facilities will be occupied by companies that have signed up for leased space in Embassy Taurus TechZone (ETTZ), which is currently under construction.

The first-of-its-kind IT/ITES office facility in Kerala, Keystone is also the first functional office space building in ETTZ the two million sqft world-class SEZ office space, being jointly developed by Taurus Investment Holdings India and the Embassy Group in ‘Taurus Downtown Trivandrum’. “It is a landmark project of this government. Keystone is one-of-its-kind office facilities in Kerala.

It is great that these companies can start operations through Keystone even before their office spaces in Embassy Taurus TechZone become functional,” Pinarayi said during the inauguration. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran who presided over the function lauded the efforts of Taurus in distributing free health kits to government schools in the area. He said the project will also benefit the local businesses around Technopark.