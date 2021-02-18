Trivandrum Tennis Club: ‘Sports dept has to vet file first’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The office of Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan has informed that it would be able to take a call on the lease arrears of Trivandrum Tennis Club only after the sports department has vetted the file. There was a report earlier that former chief secretary Tom Jose sanctioned a reduction in the lease arrears of the club without taking note of the revenue minister’s objection.

Chandrasekharan had submitted that the land occupied by the club was to be acquired due to huge lease arrears. However, Tom Jose made changes in the recommendation and said the club had to be exempted as it was a public institution. But the revenue department maintained its original stand stating there was no free training for the public in the club.