Virtual launch of 12 KSEB projects held

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Feasibility study of the second phase of the Idukki power project is progressing, Power Minister M M Mani has said. He was speaking at the virtual launch of 12 projects of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) here on Wednesday. The minister said that the sincerity of the KSEB officers in project implementation was a model for society.

Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan presided over the function. He opined that the KSEB staff have become friends with the public and lauded their service. KSEB CMD N S Pillai said that the organisation would become the country’s first such agency with minimum distribution loss.

The projects launched were 220 kV GIS substation at Aluva, Aluva-Kothamangalam and Aluva-Pallikkara 220 kV/110 kV MSMV lines in the TransGrid Kochi Lines Package, 110 kV substation at Nenmara, 110 kV substation at Edathala, 33 kV substation at Vilakkulam, distribution office buildings of Ernakulam Vydyuthi Bhavanam at Palarivattom, Tirurangadi mini-Vydyuthi Bhavanam, Mankavu electrical section, Nenmara electrical section, Walayar electrical section and Ramanattukara electrical section.