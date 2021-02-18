Will keep fighting’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hinting that they are in for a long haul, the PSC rankholders who are protesting outside the Secretariat against the government’s policy of regularisation of temporary staff said they are not going to wrap up the agitation. The rankholders’ collective under LSG Rankholders Association took the decision after assessing that the government has not done enough to address their concerns despite its decision to stop regularisation of contract staff.

K Riju, one of the leaders of the association, said the decision of the government to stop regularisation of contract staff was a welcome move, but that was not enough as at least one-fifth of the names in the existing ranklist should be appointed.

He said the protestors were not against the appointment of contract staff, but the process of extending their contracts for 10 to 15 years and then regularising them cannot be accepted. “Under these circumstances why can’t the government make such posts permanent and appoint candidates from the PSC ranklists?” asked Riju.

Riju said they would call off the protest if the cabinet ministers or the Chief Minister agree to hold meeting with them. “The moment the government shows a considerate view towards the agitation, we will call off the protest. This protest is not against the government,” he said.Meanwhile, the protestors on Wednesday were joined by their family members. Selected women candidates conducted ‘shayana pradakshanam’ in protest against the government’s apathy towards the agitation.

BJP state secretary Sobha Surendran, who is back into limelight after a short sabbatical, also launched a 48-hour fasting expressing solidarity with the strike. The Youth Congress MLAs Shafi Parambil and K S Sabarinathan, meanwhile, are continuing with their fast.

Youth Cong protest

The police on Wednesday took into custody a state leader of the Youth Congress, while she was about to wave black flag at the state ministers who were attending an adalat at SMV School.Youth Congress state secretary Reji Rasheed was whisked away by the police after she tried to wave the flag. The activist was standing close to the venue where ministers including Thomas Isaac were present and raised slogans against the government for “backdoor appointment’ in PSC jobs. The Youth Congress workers, meanwhile, protested the arrest of their leader.

Has 10,000 postings,been cancelled: Cong

T’Puram: Congress state president Mullappally Ramachandran has asked the LDF government to release the statistics of the backdoor appointments made by it so far. His demand came soon after the cabinet meeting on Wednesday decided to stop regularising more temporary employees following the public outcry. The KPCC president was speaking to reporters in front of the Secretariat after visiting MLAs Shafi Parambil and K S Sabarinadhan who have been on an indefinite fast.