Akkulam Tourist Village phase II projects opened

Aims at scientifically preserving lake with the active participation of local community

Published: 19th February 2021 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Akkulam lake in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Giving a fillip to tourism activities in the capital, the state tourism department has launched the second phase development projects built at a cost of Rs 9.34 crore at Akkulam Tourist Village. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran who inaugurated the project also laid the foundation stone for the `185.23-crore Akkulam Lake conservation project, to be funded by Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The project is aimed at scientifically preserving the lake with the active participation of the local community.

In his inaugural address, Kadakampally said with the completion of all projects, Akkulam Tourist Village would become a major sought-after destination in the  city. “For Akkulam, the development project is a long-cherished dream. 

The children’s park and other facilities have been designed and executed attractively. The next stage is the completion of Akkulam Lake preservation works,” the minister said. The bicycle track is laid out at the hilltop adjacent to the park and seating facilities are also arranged at the track. Mayor Arya Rajendran presided over the function.

Musical fountain and lots more...
lThe projects dedicated included a musical fountain, artificial waterfall, bicycle track, cafeteria, office room and renovated swimming pool ­­­— all at a cost of J4.84 crore — and the children’s park at a cost of J4.5 crore. Being the major attraction at the village, the musical fountain, which offers a spectacular experience to the viewers, is one of the best in India considering the technology and aesthetic design. 

lThe fountain provides a breathtaking visual experie-nce about the rich and diverse culture of Kerala focusing on the theme ‘Unity in Diversity’. lWork on a flight simulator museum at a cost of J2 crore is nearing completion at the locality. 

