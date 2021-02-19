Fee row: Tennis Club denies charges

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Tennis Club of Thiruvannathapuram has denied the charges levelled against it. The Club has been imparting training to public and members alike. Around 100 people are undergoing training either by giving nominal fee or free of cost. Further, the Club has been providing training to around 350 children out of whom 100 students who fall in the BPL category, are given free training.

In the case of lease arrears, the state government has been charging Rs 1 per acre for the Golf Club in Trivandrum and the Tennis Club has been demanding a similar rate or a price compatible for the Club.

The 5 per cent of the market price and an imaginary compound interest on them suggested is a huge burden for the Club.

Colonel G V Raja had established the Club in 1937 for which the C Achutha Menon government had given the land for 50-year lease and the successive governments have been renewing the free lease agreement, it said in a statement, adding the 50 year lease agreement is yet to be expired.