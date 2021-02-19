STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New waste management drive of Corp to kick off on Friday

The corporation’s new waste management initiative with public participation will begin on Friday with massive cleaning drive across the civic body limits.

Published: 19th February 2021 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 04:44 AM

Garbage

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The corporation’s new waste management initiative with public participation will begin on Friday with massive cleaning drive across the civic body limits. ‘Anicheram Azhakarnnoru Ananthapurikkayi’ campaign will be inaugurated at five different venues. 

Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac will inaugurate the campaign at Medical College and Palayam. Deputy speaker V Sasi, minister Kadakampally Surendran and MLA V K Prasanth will launch the campaigns at Museum RKV Road, Manacaud and Peroorkada respectively. With massive public participation, cleaning campaign will also kick off in other locations in all hundred wards with the support of councillors and local groups, including residents associations. 

Apart from cleaning waste dumps, scientific sorting of waste deposited in various locations, the solid waste collection which was hit in many places due to Covid will be resumed. A category named ‘Spot The Dump’ has been added to the Smart Trivandrum app through which the waste dumps can be reported as part of the new waste management action plan.

All complaints regarding bio-compost bins, non bio-degradable waste collection bins and other waste collection methods can be raised here. The corporation is also planning to set up a community waste management facility in all wards. The cleaning drive as part of the campaign will conclude on February 25.

