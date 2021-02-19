STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Police yet to rein in housebreaks in Vandannoor

There has been seven instances of burglaries which occurred in 1sqkm area in the past four weeks. 

Published: 19th February 2021 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, burglary

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Notwithstanding the tall claims of the state police to tighten the noose around unscrupulous elements for stopping crime, the recent spurt in housebreaks are giving sleepless nights to the villagers of Vandannoor, near Neyyattinkara. There has been seven instances of burglaries which occurred in 1sqkm area in the past four weeks. 

The first major housebreak was reported at the house of Sreedevi where the thieves decamped with 17 sovereigns of gold ornaments over last month when there was no one in the house. Though the police have registered the case, the police are still clueless about thieves. The housbreaks have become a regular affair in the locality and the burglars decamp with rubber sheets from the house compounds, among other booties.

Sreedevi’s neighbours have lost articles from rubber sheets, mobile phones to bracelets and other costly materials in the subsequent days. The villagers suspect that the thefts could be committed by people who are known to them as all the housebreaks occurred in the same locality. One of her neighbours, Kumar who lost 1,000 rubber sheets suspect that more than many persons are involved in the crime. “It is impossible for one person to get away with 1,000 rubber sheets weighing around 750kg at one go. Moreover, the sheets could not be transferred without a vehicle. So chances are high that the crimes are committed by people who are familiar with the area,” said Kumar. 

Police, on the other hand, point fingers to the large-scale transfer of officials in the department for the slow pace of investigation. But the villagers are not ready to buy the excuse. A new police team have taken charge at Maranalloor police station under which Vandanoor falls and the probe began only last week. “Though we have verified the CCTV cameras in the area, but could not get any lead. We hope to bring to book the culprits very soon,” said S Jagadeesh, Maranalloor CI. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vandannoor robbery
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp