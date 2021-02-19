Ride to spread awareness on palliative care on Friday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To create more awareness on palliative care among the public, Pallium India is jointly organising a cycle ride with Indus Cycling Embassy on Saturday.The cycle ride which will begin from Manaveeyam Veedhi at 7am will be inaugurated by Mayor Arya Rajendran. It will cover Palayam, LMS and then conclude at Manaveeyam Veedhi. Members of Pallium India and Indus Cycling Embassy will take part in the ride and sensitise the people about the importance of palliative care.

Babu Abraham, advocacy manager at Pallium India said, “The programme is being organised to declare the same as every individual’s right. We aim to bring in more community involvement and reach out to more places where the service is unavailable.”

More than 40 cyclists from the Indus Cycling Embassy will take part in the awareness ride. Prakash P Gopinath, founder of Indus Cycling Embassy said, “Through this ride, we aim to work towards a pain-free India.”