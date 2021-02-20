STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

This NGO recycles discarded chip packets into shopping bags

An aerial shot of Vizhinjam is bound to make you believe that the coastal region is pristine.

Published: 20th February 2021 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An aerial shot of Vizhinjam is bound to make you believe that the coastal region is pristine. But  zoom in and you’re sure to find garbage accumulated along the coast. The volunteers at Positive Change for Marine Life, an Australia-based NGO, have been actively engaged in creating awareness about the hazards of plastic waste for marine life and its impact on human health. As part of their household waste collection service, they have collected waste from the communities in Vizhinjam. 

 As a solution to reduce the plastic waste menace, the NGO has come up with an initiative to make bags from discarded chips packets.The idea was mooted by Krishna Kalidas, waste management and community outreach officer of Positive Change for Marine Life, after he found huge heaps of chips packets dumped carelessly on the seashore. “Since chips packets are made from metallised plastic, they are difficult to be recycled and are also the reason why these often wash up on shores. I thought of utilising them to make bags,” said Krishna.

The plastic packet is washed with soap to purify them. “We’ve made shopping bags and sacks in different sizes, stitched them to perfection,” he said. The outreach programme officer has already started approaching a few stitching centres near Vizhinjam and plans  to distribute the bags among shopkeepers to create awareness about recycled bags. Training local women for a source of income is also in the pipeline. 

Besides this initiative, the NGO has also been involved in collecting waste from 120 households and businesses in Vizhinjam and employing 40 women from the marginalised communities. Hundreds of plastic bags collected from the Waste Collection Service in Vizhinjam have been shredded with the help of shredding machines built by community members. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
Mohanlal in Drishyam 2
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Erode's famous idlis, made with love: Here's why they're different from the ones made at home
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp