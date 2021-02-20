STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tune in to school radios: For students, by students

Inspiring students to think beyond academics, the concept of setting up radio labs in schools was introduced by Vattiyoorkavu MLA V K Prasanth.

Published: 20th February 2021 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 03:36 PM

Vattiyoorkavu MLA V K Prasanth with students of Government Model Girls HSS

Vattiyoorkavu MLA V K Prasanth with students of Government Model Girls HSS.

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “It is time to tune in, folks. Hope you are all good and safe from the pandemic,” chirp Lakshmi and Daya, junior radio jockeys of Government Model Girls HSS, Pattom, on-air, as part of the internet school radio, ‘RadioBro’ ,at the school. Inspiring students to think beyond academics, the concept of setting up radio labs in schools was introduced by Vattiyoorkavu MLA V K Prasanth.

“A radio is the easiest and cheapest way to reach learners. During the lockdown, it was learnt that community radios helped children in remote areas with academics. So, we thought of introducing internet radios in government schools which will not only help in building self-confidence but also hone their speaking skills,” said Prasanth. 

The first internet radio was set up at Government Model Girls HSS, Pattom, as ‘RadioBro’ with the help of a company -- bGroup-amsc. The latter is founded by G Bhargava Rao and Ramani Ravi. Set in the model of community radio, the internet school radio aims to give hands-on training to students.

Bhargava said, “RadioBro is simple and student friendly. It will facilitate a platform for learning, an engaging medium for students to discuss relevant issues and improve their knowledge of radio stations.” A mobile application will also be developed wherein the students can access the radio from anywhere. “Prasanth said, “We are planning to introduce the concept in other government schools, thereby building an inclusive atmosphere."

