Utsavam 2021 to kick off From Saturday

The function will be held at the Nisagandhi Auditorium at 6pm. 

Kadakampally Surendran

Kadakampally Surendran (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will inaugurate a seven-day annual cultural festival,  ‘Utsavam 2021’, -- which aims at promoting Kerala’s rich and diverse folk and ritualistic art traditions among the public, on Saturday. The function will be held at the Nisagandhi Auditorium at 6pm. 

Hundreds of artists representing a wide variety of folk, tribal and ethnic traditions will take part in the 13th edition of the event which is being organised by Kerala Tourism jointly with Kerala Folklore Academy, Bharat Bhavan and District Tourism Promotion Councils. The festival will be held at 30 venues across the state. 

The Utsavam signature song rendered by singer Kavalam Sreekumar will be launched at the inaugural function. The festival aims at providing a platform to folk art performers who have been left in the lurch following the lockdown and the pandemic outbreak.

