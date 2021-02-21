STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Governor Khan opens digital university

The state’s success in tapping the potential of national initiatives such as Digital India will depend on its ability to quickly develop the required talent, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has said.

Published: 21st February 2021 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 06:27 AM

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state’s success in tapping the potential of national initiatives such as Digital India will depend on its ability to quickly develop the required talent, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has said. He was inaugurating the Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology (KUDSIT) at Technocity near here on Saturday.  The Governor said the Digital University  would play a significant role in developing the talent to ensure a competitive adoption of technology. 

He said society expects the varsity to also provide intellectual support for the use of digital technologies for inclusive growth with a human touch.  “Kerala expects the university to create a new way of thinking, and a novel culture of education, research, innovation and entrepreneurship, focusing on functional aspects of digital technologies, touching human lives at large,” the Governor said in his inaugural address. 

He said the progress of the Digital University would add momentum to the state’s dream of becoming the digital power house of the country.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who presided over the function said the LDF government was carrying out large-scale interventions in the higher education sector so as to transform the state into a knowledge-based society.

Comments

