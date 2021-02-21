Kerala varsity registrar appointment courts controversy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The appointment of a permanent registrar in the University of Kerala after a gap of five years has triggered a row as norms are not being allegedly followed in the recruitment process.The last date for applying for the post as per the notification was February 18. The University had fixed Rs 5,000 as the application fees for the post. The eligibility criteria prescribed is five years of teaching experience in a university and five years of experience as the head of the department.

Around 12 candidates had applied for the post. Strangely, all the candidates were directed via phone by the varsity to appear for the interview within two days, on Monday. A special meeting of the syndicate has also been scheduled on Monday afternoon to ratify the appointment.

According to the Save University Campaign Committee, the varsity has violated a High Court order that a prior notice of at least 15 days should be given to the applicants who are appearing for the interview. The Committee, in a memorandum to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, pointed out that applicants without minimum qualification are being shortlisted for the interview. The memorandum urged the Governor to direct the University not to go ahead with the controversial appointment.