STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala varsity registrar appointment courts controversy

The appointment of a permanent registrar in the University of Kerala after a gap of five years has triggered a row as norms are not being allegedly followed in the recruitment process.

Published: 21st February 2021 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

University of Kerala

University of Kerala (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The appointment of a permanent registrar in the University of Kerala after a gap of five years has triggered a row as norms are not being allegedly followed in the recruitment process.The last date for applying for the post as per the notification was February 18. The University had fixed Rs 5,000 as the application fees for the post. The eligibility criteria prescribed is five years of teaching experience in a university and five years of experience as the head of the department.

Around 12 candidates had applied for the post. Strangely, all the candidates were directed via phone by the varsity to appear for the interview within two days, on Monday. A special meeting of the syndicate has also been scheduled on Monday afternoon to ratify the appointment.

According to the Save University Campaign Committee, the varsity has violated a High Court order that a prior notice of at least 15 days should be given to the applicants who are appearing for the interview. The Committee, in a memorandum to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, pointed out that applicants without minimum qualification are being shortlisted for the interview. The memorandum urged the Governor to direct the University not to go ahead with the controversial appointment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
University of Kerala
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp