Roadmap for safe voting unveiled in Capital

All polling booths will have thermal scanning facility in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Published: 21st February 2021 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All polling booths will have thermal scanning facility in the upcoming Assembly polls. The district administration had earlier announced that only thousand voters will cast their votes in a polling booth taking the number of polling booths in the district to 4,164.

Thermal scanning facility will be set up outside all polling booths and only after scanning will the voters be allowed inside polling stations. ASHA workers and volunteers will be trained to use thermal scanners.
District collector Navjot Khosa said that, apart from the thermal scanning facility, even the exact number of protective items to be available in each polling booth has also been specified. Ten 200 ml of hand wash, ten  sanitisers of 500 ml and 200 triple-layer masks will be made available as a ‘Break the Chain’ kit at each polling station.

The masks will be kept at the mask corner in each booth and will be provided to any voter who arrives without a mask. Each booth will also have 2,000 disposable gloves to be supplied to voters. 10 Covid protection kits will be provided to all officials at the polling booths. These kits will consist of N95 masks, face shields, gloves and hand sanitisers. All polling booths will be sanitised on the day before the voting.

One dies, 328 more test positive
T’Puram: The district on Saturday saw 328 more people testing positive for Covid-19 and 459 recovering from the infection. At present, there are 3,857 active cases in Thiruvananthapuram. Meanwhile, one more person succumbed to the illness on the day. As many as 1,947 people were newly placed under Covid surveillance, taking the total to 25,187. 

