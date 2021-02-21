STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman’s suicide: Police to take four youths into custody

The incident occurred on Thursday when Biju came to meet Akshara’s husband Suresh at their house in Narani near Kunnathukal.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vellarada police probing the suicide of a 38-year-old housewife at Kunnathukal near Neyyattinkara, allegedly because of moral policing, have zeroed in on four youths based on preliminary evidence.Akshara, a resident of Chavadi near Kunnathukal, set herself ablaze reportedly after a group of youngsters shamed her by alleging that she was having an illicit relationship with her husband’s friend Biju.

The incident occurred on Thursday when Biju came to meet Akshara’s husband Suresh at their house in Narani near Kunnathukal. On seeing Biju entering the house at night, some neighbours came to the house along with other nearby residents.

“We have not received any substantial evidence to prove it was an act of moral policing. But it is a fact they stopped and questioned Biju and also abused Akshara verbally. However, we will take further action based on the investigation. The four youths will be taken into custody for probe ,” said M Sreekumar, Vellarada CI. 
 

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

