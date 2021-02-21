Woman’s suicide: Police to take four youths into custody

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vellarada police probing the suicide of a 38-year-old housewife at Kunnathukal near Neyyattinkara, allegedly because of moral policing, have zeroed in on four youths based on preliminary evidence.Akshara, a resident of Chavadi near Kunnathukal, set herself ablaze reportedly after a group of youngsters shamed her by alleging that she was having an illicit relationship with her husband’s friend Biju.

The incident occurred on Thursday when Biju came to meet Akshara’s husband Suresh at their house in Narani near Kunnathukal. On seeing Biju entering the house at night, some neighbours came to the house along with other nearby residents.

“We have not received any substantial evidence to prove it was an act of moral policing. But it is a fact they stopped and questioned Biju and also abused Akshara verbally. However, we will take further action based on the investigation. The four youths will be taken into custody for probe ,” said M Sreekumar, Vellarada CI.

