‘Give Excise power to register cases’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Child Rights Commission has directed the government to give Excise Department the power to register cases under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. Currently, only the police can register cases under sections 77 and 78 of the Act. The Excise had demanded such powers for the effective prevention of the sale of liquor, drugs and tobacco near schools.
Comments
