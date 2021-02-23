STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Second edition of ‘tree healing’ begins

The treatment was done by a team of experts in Vriksha Ayurveda, the ancient science of understanding and knowing trees.

Published: 23rd February 2021 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tree Walk, a citizens’ collective based in the capital focusing on green and clean city, has initiated the second edition of its ‘tree healing’ events on Saturday on Museum-Nandavanam Road. The event was focused on reviving the burnt and damaged bark of the Blackboard tree (Alstonia scholaris) the base of which has been the site for wanton waste disposal by the public. More than ten sacks full of plastic waste, bottles, soiled toilet articles were collected from near the tree with the help of the Mayor and other officials of the corporation. 

The treatment was done by a team of experts in Vriksha Ayurveda, the ancient science of understanding and knowing trees. Binu K, a primary school teacher from Uzhavoor, along with his team comprising Sunil Vazhoor, Gopakumar Kangazha and Vijayakumar Ithikkanam prepared the medicine mix for more than three hours at the site. The treatment schedule is a series of meticulously executed steps which include cleaning the bark and removing the nails (26 nails were removed from the tree and one advertisement).

The medicinal mixture constitutes 20 ingredients which include cow’s milk, dung, ghee, soil from paddy field and from under the tree, kadalipazham, lotus plant and so on. The process will be completed when milk will be sprayed on the affected part for the next one week. The tree will then go into a resting phase for six months after which marked and visible changes that indicate rejuvenation will be displayed.

Through this activity Tree Walk and the Vriksha Paristhithi Samrakshana Samithi want to bring attention to the fact that trees which do valuable ecological services especially in urban spaces need to be given due care and attention. A team of Tree Walk volunteers, the Vriksha Paristhithi Samrakshana Samithi tree doctors and many well-wishers joined the event following strict Covid protocol. The event had the support of singers from MBS youth choir that sang may nature songs. The first healing activity was done to rejuvenate the ‘Tree Jasmine’, outside Saphalyam complex at Palayam after it was chopped in 2019. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp