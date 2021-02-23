Trade union stir: KSRTC services to be hit on Tuesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC services will be affected as two major trade unions affiliated to opposition parties have declared 24-hour strike from Monday midnight.Transport Democratic Federation (INTUC) and Kerala State Transport Employees Sangh (BMS) announced the strike as the talks with the management failed.

They demanded the government to reconsider the decision to form a transport company named Swift for managing long-distance services and implement salary reforms in the corporation. Kerala State Transport Employees Association (CITU), the largest trade union, is not joining the strike. Earlier, Transport Minister A K Saseendran had appealed to trade unions to withdraw from the strike as it would further weaken the ailing corporation.