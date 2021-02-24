STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anert’s Akshaya Oorja Awards distributed

Published: 24th February 2021 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Akshaya Oorja Awards 2019, instituted by the Agency for Non-conventional Energy and Rural Technology (ANERT), were distributed here on Tuesday at the agency’s headquarters. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the function through videoconference. Power minister MM Mani chaired the event. 

The individual award for outstanding contribution was handed over to field expert and researcher V K Damodaran by V K Prasanth, MLA, while the best industrial unit went to Malayala Manorama and Neelambari Exports. Perinjayam panchayat in Thrissur won the best local body award.

The best education institution was awarded to National Skill Training Institute, Kozhikode, while the best commercial establishment was shared by Calicut University Cooperative Stores Ltd and Vallapat Clinic and Dentistry in Thrissur. In the category of non-profit organisations, Care Home Helping Hands, Kozhikode, won the award.

