Kumbichalkadavu bridge work begins

The construction work of Kumbichalkadavu bridge across the Karippayar in Amboori has begun.

Published: 24th February 2021

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The construction work of Kumbichalkadavu bridge across the Karippayar in Amboori has begun. It will be a big relief for over 2,000 tribal people living in eleven hamlets in the Neyyar Wildlife Sanctuary and its fringes. Besides connecting some lesser-known tourist destinations, the bridge would help the development of a tourism circuit connecting the Neyyar Dam with a host of destinations like the Ponmudi hill station, Meenmutty waterfall and some destinations in Tamil Nadu.

A bridge over the Karippayar was a long-pending demand of the tribal residents who had witnessed several accidents while crossing the river on country boats. The current project was started with Parassala MLA C K Hareendran submitting a proposal to the government.

The KIIFB has sanctioned `18 crore for the bridge which would be 253.4 m in length and 11-m wide. “The people of remote hamlets have to depend on country boats to cross the river which has dangerous whirlpools. Only five of the eight ghats have boats run by the panchayat,” C K Hareendran said.The works were started after clearing several hurdles like obtaining clearance from various departments. 

