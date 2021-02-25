263 test positive for Covid-19 in district

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 263 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Wednesday. Two health workers are also among the infected. The district also recorded 350 recoveries on the day. At present, the district has 3,504 active cases. As many as 1,402 people are under observation in the district on Wednesday, taking the total number of people under Covid observation to 23,681.
COVID TRACKER
New cases: 263
Recoveries: 350
Deaths: 3
1,01,471
Total cases 97,431
Total recoveries:
Total deaths: 820
Active cases: 3,504