Balaramapuram weaves now available on Amazon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ‘Kaithari Challenge’, introduced by M Vincent, MLA, of Kovalam constituency to help Balaramapuram handloom workers overcome the crisis caused by Covid-19, has entered into a collaboration with Amazon, the online shopping platform. As part of the collaboration, Balaramapuram weaves will be sold through Amazon.

“This partnership will help handloom workers to revive their livelihood, which had come to a standstill during the lockdown,” said the MLA. “As part of the first phase, four societies that include around 400 workers have been registered with Amazon. The main aim of the initiative is to register all workers with Amazon, gain market value for Balaramapuram handlooms and empower workers,” he said.

“A decision to nurture the traditional handloom industry and receive international recognition under the Amazon Karigar initiative was taken,” said Vincent. The #kaitharichallenge which began in November 2020 was inaugurated by former chief minister Oommen Chandy and his family by buying handloom products from the weavers. Various famous personalities have also taken up the initiative.