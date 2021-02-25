STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Collector to deploy more sectoral magistrates on temple premises 

Before entering the various halls, auditoriums and annadana venues, the pilgrims will be subjected to thermal scanning. 

Published: 25th February 2021 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees wearing masks particpate in the famed Attukal Pongala festival in Thiruvananthapuram

File photo of devotees wearing masks particpate in the famed Attukal Pongala festival in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: More sectoral magistrates will be deployed on Attukal temple premises in the wake of annual pongala festival. Earlier, six sectoral magistrates were appointed here for implementing Covid protocol. The new sectoral magistrates are expected to further aid in managing the devotees arriving as part of the festival and will help in strict implementation of Covid protocol, said  District Collector Navjot Khosa said the additional sectoral magistrates. 

Before entering the various halls, auditoriums and annadana venues, the pilgrims will be subjected to thermal scanning. The annadana halls will only have 50 per cent occupancy. The checking of temperature and providing sanitiser to pilgrims will continue till last day of the festival. The collector also urged the public to refrain from bringing children under the age of 10 to the temple premises. 

The temple trust has been asked to make announcements on Covid regulations and restrictions at regular intervals to the public. The collector also said that help from police force will also be available. She held a meeting with all sectoral magistrates on Wednesday to discuss the implementation of the regulations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Attukal Pongala
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp