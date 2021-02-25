Collector to deploy more sectoral magistrates on temple premises 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: More sectoral magistrates will be deployed on Attukal temple premises in the wake of annual pongala festival. Earlier, six sectoral magistrates were appointed here for implementing Covid protocol. The new sectoral magistrates are expected to further aid in managing the devotees arriving as part of the festival and will help in strict implementation of Covid protocol, said District Collector Navjot Khosa said the additional sectoral magistrates.

Before entering the various halls, auditoriums and annadana venues, the pilgrims will be subjected to thermal scanning. The annadana halls will only have 50 per cent occupancy. The checking of temperature and providing sanitiser to pilgrims will continue till last day of the festival. The collector also urged the public to refrain from bringing children under the age of 10 to the temple premises.

The temple trust has been asked to make announcements on Covid regulations and restrictions at regular intervals to the public. The collector also said that help from police force will also be available. She held a meeting with all sectoral magistrates on Wednesday to discuss the implementation of the regulations.