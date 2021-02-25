Navodhana Munnani Party to contest in 25 seats

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aimed at lending a helping hand to the destitute and marginalised sections in society, the recently-floated ‘Kerala Navodhana Munnani Party’ (KNMP) is all set to contest the assembly election. The party, which claims to follow secularistic ideologies, will field 25 candidates in various constituencies in five districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Wayanad, Ernakulam and Pathanamthitta. Party state president Manoj C Nair, a practising lawyer in the Supreme Court, will contest from Thiruvananthapuram central. The list of other candidates will be released soon.

Manoj said an overhaul in the administration is the need of the hour. “Corruption and nepotism have become a regular affair in the state. Our party aims to carry out development activities at the grass-roots level,” he said. The party has already formed district committees and the registration process is in progress.

Earlier, the party had approached the state government seeking reservation for Dalit Christians and the government had appointed a commission for this. The party had also filed a memorandum to the President and chief ministers of Kerala and Karnataka to complete the trial proceedings against Abdul Nasser Madhani who is presently jailed in Bengaluru. The party has also begun discussions with other small parties and political fronts to form an alliance.