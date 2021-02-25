STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Run background check of trainers, DGP tells senior cops

The police of late have come under criticism after it was found that about 800 working cops had criminal background.

Published: 25th February 2021 06:55 AM

By Shan A S
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police department has issued orders to verify the social background of the trainers it deploys for imparting training to the cops on the basis of reports that many of them have criminal antecedents.The police department deploys guest faculty apart from their own trainers to provide training to cops. However, in several instances the trainers were found to be of dubious character, which prompted the police top brass to come up with the new order. The order issued by the State Police Chief on February 19 instructed the Inspector General (Training), Police Training College Principal and the District Police Chiefs to run a social and criminal background check of the trainers and tutors before they are employed.

“Before selecting persons as guest faculty, tutors and trainers their social and criminal background should be verified, and those who are of unblemished reputation only should be invited to our training institutions. Otherwise it will tarnish the image of police department,” the order from the State Police Chief read.“Instances of engaging wrong kind of trainers would not only bring about sub-standard quality of training, but also be a blot on the whole training apparatus and dent the image of the police force, in general,” the order cautioned.

The police of late have come under criticism after it was found that about 800 working cops had criminal background. As per the current order, if these officers are engaged in training activities, they will have to be kept away from that. Apart from regulars, some of the guest faculties had come under scanner for their dubious social background. The police at the local and higher levels often conduct capacity-building exercises involving subject experts from outside. There were some allegations regarding their background and criminal antecedents, which prompted the police department to come up with such a circular.

