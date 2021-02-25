STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Traditional potters feel the pinch ahead of Attukal Pongala

However, with the festival scale down due to the pandemic, many of the traditional potters have either cut down the production or have decided not to make any.

A Vijayakumar, a traditional potter from Pamamcode engaged in making earthen pots for Pongala| Vincent Pulickal

By Steni Simon
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “When compared to the units in Tamil Nadu, our production is usually less. But, we used to make more than 3,000 earthen pots of different sizes, along with other pottery products to be sold during the pongala season. The pandemic outbreak was reported last year in the midst of the pongala season. We incurred a loss of more than Rs 1 lakh. We are yet to make up for the loss. Hence, we decided not to make any pots this year,” says Sudheeshna Kumar, who has been running Krishna Pottery for more than 20 years now. His wares are priced between Rs 40 and Rs 120.

Sudheeshna had employed 14 women who used to earn a living by making and selling pots. During the pongala season, these traditional potters at Thozhukal in Neyyattinkkara, about 22km away from the city, used to be busy. The preparation which begins weeks before the Attukal Pongala sees large numbers of potters at their wheel moulding some of the best earthen pots.

However, with the festival scale down due to the pandemic, many of the traditional potters have either cut down the production or have decided not to make any. Potters who were earlier handling bulk orders like 5,000 to 10,000 pots have also cut down the production to below 2,000. K Rajan, who has been in pottery business for more than 40 years, says,  “I have been making and selling close to 1,000 pots to the temples every fortnight. Pots are sold at a fixed wholesale price of Rs 9 to temples. This year, there are hardly any retail buyers.”

Besides selling pots to temples, Rajan sold pots near East Fort thereby earning a decentmoney. “Sales pick up fast when the festival begins. Since the majority of the devotees prefer the traditional pots for offering the pongala, the pots get sold in no time. However, we are not selling the pots near East Fort this year due to the restrictions,” adds Rajan from Pamamcode.

Though festivals like the Attukal Pongala brings hope to the potters, the demand has decreased due to the restrictions imposed owing to the pandemic. Vijayakumar A, another traditional potter from Pamamcode in Pallichal grama panchayat, says, “We have been facing loss ever since the pandemic outbreak in March last year. We haven’t received any aid from the government. I am yet to repay a loan of Rs 10 lakh. Usually, I make about 5,000 pots during the festival. But, this year, I have made only 2,000 because I don’t foresee any brisk business this season.”

Attukal Pongala
