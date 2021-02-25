Traffic curbs in Capital on Thursday ahead of Vice-President visit

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Security has been beefed up in the city on Thursday in the wake of the visit of Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu. The city is being divided into five zones each coming under the monitoring of an SP while the whole arrangements will be held under the watch of the City Police Commissioner.

As many as 1,000 cops have been deployed on security duty under Deputy Commissioner Vaibhav Saxena. City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay said those travelling to the airport between 12- 1pm and 6pm-7.30pm should reschedule their travel accordingly. The shops from Shanghumugham beach to the Technical Area will not be allowed to function during this time. Those moving to the airport should proceed along Vallakkadavu-Ponnara bridge-bypass road.

The police have instructed people coming to attend the Vice-President’s programme not to bring bag, water bottle to the programme hall.

Traffic regulations

11 am-1.30 pm and from 4 pm-7 pm: Stretch in between Airport-Shankhumugham- All Saints College-Chakkai-Pettah-Pattoor-General Hospital-Asan Square-Martyrs’ Column-R R Lamp-Museum-Vellayambalam-Rajbhavan-Kowdiyar stretch

From 3 pm-7 pm: Along Jawahar Nagar- TTC- Golf Links - Pipinmoodu route.