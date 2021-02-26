AISEC opposes Tech coordination panel’s circular on NEP

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Central government should immediately withdraw the circular authorising extra-constitutional agencies significant role in the implementation process of National Education Policy (NEP), said M Shajar Khan, secretary of the Kerala Chapter of All India Save Education Committee (AISEC). He was reacting to the circular issued by the Technical coordination committee under the Department of Higher Education in the Ministry of Education.

When a significant section of the intellectual community in our country comprising scientists, professors, educationists, writers, teachers, jurists, students and laymen have expressed their strong opposition about the provisions incorporated in the draft version of the NEP, it is simply preposterous on the part of the government to ride roughshod on their views. The step, to say the least, is an autocratic measure and undeniably goes against the grain of democratic functioning, he said.