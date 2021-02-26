‘First Bell’ gets national recognition

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The First Bell digital classes devised by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), has won the Digital Technology Sabha Award 2021, the National Accolade for Best Enterprise Application in the government sector. First Bell was launched in June 2020 as an interim arrangement for regular classes during Covid-19 pandemic times, for over 45 lakh students in the state and has been continuing since then. K Anvar Sadath, CEO, KITE, received the award through video conference on Thursday.