‘First Bell’ gets national recognition

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The First Bell digital classes devised by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), has won the Digital Technology Sabha Award 2021, the National Accolade for Best Enterprise Application in the government sector. First Bell was launched in June 2020 as an interim arrangement for regular classes during Covid-19 pandemic times, for over 45 lakh students in the state and has been continuing since then. K Anvar Sadath, CEO, KITE, received the award through video conference on Thursday.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Gangster Iqbal Mirchi's family declared fugitive economic offenders: ED officials
Hathras case: Court accepts CBI chargesheet against 4 accused, next hearing on March 2
CM Mamata Banerjee announces daily wage hike for workers under urban job scheme in West Bengal
It's easy to be provocative by being nationalistic: Abhay Deol on jingoism in films
In a first for Biden administration, US strikes Iran-backed militias in Syria
Eight Assam labourers attacked in Meghalaya; one dies, others sent back home