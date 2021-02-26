STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Housing for all, job portal: Corporation budget addresses infra needs

Another proposal that stands out is the creation of a job portal connecting job seekers within the corporation’s limits to potential employers.

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: From a massive Rs 60-crore project proposing complete housing within its limits to a job portal, the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation budget for the 2021-22 financial year on Thursday had several new and improved initiatives. Deputy mayor P K Raju presented the budget at the corporation council hall. Under the project ‘Ellavarkum Veedu’ (House for all), the corporation has allocated funds for purchasing land and constructing houses. In his speech, Raju said funds for the maintenance of houses will also be allocated from the same. “Colonies built as part of various projects will be renovated as villas. We will also give financial  aid for the electrification of houses once the construction is complete,” Raju said. 

Another proposal that stands out is the creation of a job portal connecting job seekers within the corporation’s limits to potential employers. The online facility will be free for the public. Job loss due to flood and the pandemic prompted the corporation to address the issue within its limits. The corporation will build smart waiting sheds having a napkin vending machine, toilet, waste bin, charging point, free Wi-Fi, reading box, feeding room. The entire facility will run on solar power. The budget also proposes to convert existing sheds to smart waiting sheds in due time.

Expansion of sewerage lines to regions where SC/ST families live in groups, a subway at East Fort, a project for cleaning and maintaining public toilets, projects to reclaim rivers and ponds in the corporation’s limits, a crematorium for animals in Vandithadam, a convention centre in Jagathy, Cafe 24x7 on wheels on MCH premises and various women-oriented projects are all promising projects in the budget. 

“The budget was a combined effort of the councillors and public. Keeping in mind the rapid growth of our city, the budget has approached projects proactively and included many timely initiatives,” Mayor Arya Rajendran said in her budget speech.  She said the civic body had done excellent work as part of Covid containment efforts. “We should remember with pride the efforts of the corporation’s health wing during the peak of the pandemic which continues till now,” she said.

Budget Estimate
Income: Rs 1,490.37 cr
Expenditure: Rs 1,359.59 cr
Surplus: Rs 130.77 cr
Slaughterhouse 
The project which was caught in red tape during most of the tenure of last corporation council. This time Rs 10 crore has been awarded for the slaughterhouse. 

Ananthapuri Medical shop 
An amount of I50 lakh has been allocated to open more outlets of Ananthapuri medicals n the current budget aimed at providing medicine at affordable rates. 

