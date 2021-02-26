Magic at different arts centre, progress in the specially-abled

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A study has found remarkable changes in the physical and mental health of specially-abled children at the Different Arts Centre (DAC), an initiative of the Magic Academy. It noted improvement in their IQ, EQ, psychomotor domain and behavioural aspects helping them to lead a better life. The DAC was started in October 2019 with 100 children from different parts of Kerala afflicted with cerebral palsy, depression, hyperactivity and MR.

The centre is backed by the Department of Social Justice and Social Security Mission. Children are trained in magic, singing, dancing, acting, film making, painting and instrumental music. Though the centre had shut down on March 10 owing to Covid restrictions, the children continued their training online. The centre reopened in November 2020.

The study was conducted by the Institute of Communicative and Cognitive NeuroScience (ICCONS) and Child Development Centre (CDC). The report was then handed over to Health Minister K K Shailaja by the chairman of K-DISC (Kerala - Development and Innovation Strategic Council) K M Abraham recently. The executive director of Magic Academy Gopinath Muthukad, director of CDC Babu George and executive director of Kerala Social Security Mission Muhammed Asheel attended the function. Shailaja praised the DAC’s achievement as an extraordinary feat.

The report noted that there was a marked improvement in the children’s gross and fine motor skills. It said the DAC was a revolutionary change in the area of education and support for the differently-abled. Through the training programme and subsequent performances, the children get self-assuredness and confidence. The applause they receive on stage will act as a catalyst of change in them, the report said. Earlier, differently-abled children, who were the brand ambassadors of the “Anuyathra” program - an initiative by the Department of Social Justice, were trained at Magic Planet for a performance in the M-Power theatre.

The M-Power theatre is a dedicated space for the performances of differently-abled children. The Magic Planet later identified those from economically disadvantaged families and employed them as permanent performers at the M-Power theatre. The CDC had conducted a study on these children and found out that their involvement in performing magic created a marked difference in their mental and physical stature. The DAC was set up following this report.