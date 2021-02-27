Man held for attacking youngsters

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have arrested a 25-year-old man for attempting to murder a group of youngsters who were installing lights in connection with Attukal pongala at Keezharanoor on Wednesday. The Karamana police on Thursday arrested Attukal native Sarath Kumar. The police said the six-member gang led by Sarath Kumar attacked five youngsters, who were installing lights.

The youngsters had questioned the gang for breaking the windowpanes of a car that was parked nearby.

The police said this action infuriated the gang and they resorted to violence using knives, tubelights and beer bottles. The youngsters suffered serious injuries and are undergoing treatment.

The gang-members had gone into hiding after the incident. Sarath Kumar was picked up by the police following a tip-off. The police said the accused had several criminal cases in the city stations and had undergone preventive detention under KAPPA Act. The accused was presented before the local court, which sent him in judicial custody.